Beeville Softball Back In Region Final For First Time Since Since State Season In 1997

BEEVILLE (KIII SPORTS) - The Beeville Lady Trojans are in the middle of their deepest playoff run in decades. They will play in their first region final since 1997, the year they also made it to the state semifinals.

To make it back to state, they'll need to beat Rio Hondo, a team that's also ranked in the top five in the state.

"It would feel amazing," junior pitcher Aaliyah Ruiz told 3Sports on making it to state.

"I've heard about it. I heard it's and amazing experience. I would like to experience it for myself and I'm sure my team would like to experience it as well."

"It's gonna be huge. I can't wait," head coach Alan Burkett said.

"We're going to take it one week at a time like I said. We're about Rio Hondo this week and if we go to Austin, we go to Austin."

"We're ready to rattle the cage over there in Austin."

"We have a lot of heart," senior outfielder Allison Gonzales said.

"These young girls have a lot of heart. I've played with them for three years and every day I see more effort that they've put in."

