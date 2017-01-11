Belmontes Hangs Up the Boxing Gloves

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) - Local pro boxer Jerry Belmontes officially announced his retirement Wednesday, despite being just 28-years-old.

Belmontes finishes his pro career with a record of 21-10, that after starting out a staggering 17-0.

The "Corpus Christi Kid" as he's known decided after his latest loss in June that it was time to step away from the ring and focus on more important things like his family.

Belmontes says he's starting up a boxing consulting company with his manager where he'll advise young boxers on their contracts and do a little training on the side.

