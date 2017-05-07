Best Junior Season In IceRays History Ends In Overtime In Decisive Game

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS (ICERAYS MEDIA) - The Corpus Christi IceRays (5-0-3) held back the Lone Star Brahmas (6-2-0) without a goal through regulation but fell just short of the Robertson Cup Semifinals, falling 1-0 in overtime on Saturday night at the NYTEX Sports Centre. The IceRays finish their deepest run in franchise history with a 5-0-3 record.

The first two periods were characterized by the billing coming into the series: defensive, low-shooting and physical. The IceRays held down the neutral zone for a majority of the opening period despite the Brahmas presses. The home side Brahmas did get through in the first period for shots, outpacing the IceRays 8-2 but wasn’t able to beat the netminder. Both shots in the first period came from forward Cole Gammer. The second period was more of the same, but the IceRays found better chances to break the deadlock with seven more shots. However, the goaltending bout continued through the middle portion with both goaltenders turning away a combined 29 shots.

The intensity continued to mount through the third period as the chances added. IceRays defenseman Tucker White had a dump in go through the netminder early in the final period, but an offside kept the score level. The Brahmas pressed hard in the dying moments but could not get through the crease.

In overtime, Brahmas forward Troy York broke through at 4:50 for his fourth goal against the IceRays to eliminate Corpus Christi with the 1-0 overtime victory. Brahmas goaltender Max Prawdzik (6-2-0) earned the win, stopping all 15 shots faced, while IceRays netminder Tomáš Vomáčka (5-0-3) picked up the overtime loss, halting 34 of 35 shots.

