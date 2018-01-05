Blitz Play of the Year: Refugio's Double-Tipped Pick 6

REFUGIO (KIII SPORTS) - The Refugio Bobcats took home the school's second ever "golden pigskin" award for winning the Friday Night Sports Blitz "Play of the Year."

Bobcats seniors Prentiss Jones and Trent Ross combined on a pick six interception against rival Shiner in which Jones batted a Comanches' pass up in the air only to have Ross bat it back to Jones who took it to the house for the score.

Jones and Ross will have their names inscribed on the trophy and have it presented to them next week.

