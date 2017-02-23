Calallen Baseball Notches Shutout at Laredo Border Olympics

LAREDO (KIII SPORTS) - The Calallen Wildcats protected their #10 ranking in Class 5A, topping La Joya 7-0 in pool play of the Laredo Border Olympics tournament.



The Wildcats are one of several Corpus Christi-area teams in the tournament, including fellow state-ranked teams and division rivals King (#4) and Moody (#8).



Pool play at the Border Olympics continues Friday with the championship set for Saturday. All of these same teams will square off in the Mira's Classic next week here in town.

