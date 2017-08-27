Calallen, Tuloso-Midway football teams hosting donation drive for those in need

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) - The Calallen and Tuloso-Midway football teams will be hosting a donation drive on Monday, August 28th, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The donation drive is for those in need in Rockport and surrounding areas.The event will take place on the home side of Calallen's football field, 4001 Wildcat Drive.

There will be bins open for clothes (all ages), shoes, canned foods, fresh water, blankets, towels and more. Any help/donations will be accepted and all donations and proceeds will go to those in need after the damage caused by Hurricane Harvey.

© 2017 KIII-TV