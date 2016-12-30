Calallen's Blocked Extra Point, Two Point Conversion In State Semifinals Wins Blitz Play of the Year

CORPUS CHRISTI - CALALLEN (KIII SPORTS) - Calallen's two point conversion off a blocked extra point in the fourth quarter of the State Semifinals is the winner of the 2016 Blitz Play of the Year.



Tied at 22 after a College Station touchdown, the Cougars attempted to go-ahead extra point. The try was blocked by Calallen's John Gaddis, and picked up by Phillip Lively and returned to the opposite endzone for a two-point conversion. That made the score 24-22 Calallen, when, if the kick was good, it would have been 23-22 College Station.



The Wildcats went on to win the state semifinal 31-30, en route to their second state championship game in school history.



