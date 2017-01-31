Calallen's Young 'Cats Looking to Step Up

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) - The Calallen Wildcats are once again fielding a lofty preseason ranking at number seven in the state, but unlike in past years Steve Chapman has a younger team to try and defend that ranking.



Chapman only returns four starters from a team that went to the fourth round, losing to Alamo Heights in the region semis. Despite the relative inexperience from the majority of the roster, the 'Cats are still favored to win the North Zone in District 30-5A.

(© 2017 KIII)