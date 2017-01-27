KIII
Carroll Underway with Baseball Practice

The Tigers are one of four 30-5A teams ranked in the preseason Texas HS baseball online poll, including three in the South Zone alone.

Chris Thomasson, KIII 6:42 PM. CST January 27, 2017

The cooler weather rolled in today, just as high school baseball practices got underway across the Coastal Bend.
 
The Carroll Tigers are one of four teams in a jam-packed District 30-5A that are ranked in the preseason by TexasHighSchoolBaseball.com. The Tigers have six starters back from last year's team that went three rounds deep in Class 6A, including Hooks preseason all-stars Michael Garza and Ryan Flores.
 
The Tigers might not currently be the favorite to win the zone, but expect Carroll to definitely be in the mix come mid-season.
 

