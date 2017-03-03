CCISD Hires Alice's Justen Evans As Miller's Head Football Coach

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) - Alice head coach and Athletic Director Justen Evans has been named the new head coach and Athletic Director at Miller HS. Evans spent one season in Alice, going 7-3 with the Coyotes.

Evans is a Moody alum that rejoins the CCISD after working at King as the offensive coordinator until 2015.

Ian Steele 3Sports just got off the phone with Evans. He said "now the work really starts."

Alice will be looking for their second athletic director & head football coach in as many years. Evans replaced longtime head coach Chris Soza last year.

