Celebration of Vanessa Steele's Life Held

Vanessa Steele's Life Celebrated

KIII 6:14 PM. CST January 08, 2017

PORTLAND (KIII SPORTS) - The Gregory-Portland community gathering Sunday in honor of late volleyball coach Vanessa Steele. Steele died earlier this week after battling ovarian cancer for over three years.

Instead of mourning, they called it a celebration of life, filled with music, and the auditorium, filled with people who's life she changed for the better. 

Her husband Robert delivered the eulogy. 


