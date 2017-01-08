PORTLAND (KIII SPORTS) - The Gregory-Portland community gathering Sunday in honor of late volleyball coach Vanessa Steele. Steele died earlier this week after battling ovarian cancer for over three years.
Instead of mourning, they called it a celebration of life, filled with music, and the auditorium, filled with people who's life she changed for the better.
Her husband Robert delivered the eulogy.
Celebration of Vanessa Steele's Life Held
Vanessa Steele's Life Celebrated
KIII 6:14 PM. CST January 08, 2017
PORTLAND (KIII SPORTS) - The Gregory-Portland community gathering Sunday in honor of late volleyball coach Vanessa Steele. Steele died earlier this week after battling ovarian cancer for over three years.
More Stories
-
Celebration of Vanessa Steele's Life HeldJan. 8, 2017, 5:42 p.m.
-
Lockhart makes most of bad situation by helping homelessJan. 6, 2017, 8:04 a.m.
-
Local Restaurant Gives out Free Soup for Cold DayJan. 8, 2017, 1:47 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs