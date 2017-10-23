Corpus Christi 'Sharks' soccer team coming in 2018

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A long awaited soccer club is coming to the Coastal Bend.

Premier Development League announced Monday via social media that Corpus Christi Football Club would start in the 2018 season.

Area pediatrician Dr. Kingsley Okonkwo will own and operate Corpus Christi FC, and Corpus Christi native Sammy Giraldo will serve as head coach.

Head coach Sammy Giraldo (left) and owner Dr. Kingsley Okonkwo.

The new soccer team, which will also go by the "Sharks," will play at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi's Dugan Wellness Center. The club's motto is "Ex Pertinacia Victoria", or "Victory through determination," according to their Website.

Corpus Christi FC is the fourth expansion team in the PDL for the 2018 season, and it will be the sixth Texas-based club.

The soccer club will kick off their season in May, joining the Icerays and Hooks as Corpus Christi's sports organizations.

