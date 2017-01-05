Craig Shaw Introduced As Islanders Soccer Coach

CORPUS CHRISTI (ISLANDERS ATHLETICS) - Director of Athletics Scott Lazenby formally introduced Craig Shaw as the second Texas A&M-Corpus Christi women's soccer coach Thursday afternoon.

"When I started this process I was really going out and looking for a few characteristics in a new head coach," said Lazenby. "First and foremost, someone with high character that was going to represent our athletic department, university and the city of Corpus Christi well in the community and nationally. In addition, someone who is going to recruit high character kids who are going to represent the Islander Way and what we stand for."

Shaw takes over an Islanders program which completed its fourth season in the fall. No stranger to youthful programs, Shaw started the program at Fort Hays State in 2010 and built the Tigers into a perennial postseason squad and national contender.

"Firstly I would like to thank Scott and all the athletic department staff that took time during the interview process to spend the day with me," said Shaw. "A big thing for me when I was looking at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi was is it going to be a family? That's a big thing I had at Fort Hays and it was going to take something special for me to leave there. When I came through the interview process, I found out that this place was going to be that special something I was looking for."

During his time at Fort Hays State, Shaw racked up a 66-44-11 record, a pair of Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association tournament titles and a top-15 national ranking.

"My family, my wife and I are very excited to be here," Shaw continued. "I'm very excited to get this program going the right direction to where I think it cam be. We've got the best facility in the conference, if not one of the best in the nation, thanks to great donors. I believe we can use that along with the great campus, education and the location to get the best Texas kids and the best kids from around the nation and internationally to build a winning program on and off the field."