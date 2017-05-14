Cy Sneed Leads Hooks to Mothers' Day Win

CORPUS CHRISTI (HOOKS MEDIA) - Cy Sneed, Michael Freeman, and Jacob Dorris combined on an eight-hit shutout as Corpus Christi decked Midland 4-0 Sunday at Whataburger Field before 3,801.

Sneed (2-3) fanned nine, walked one, and permitted three hits over 5 1/3 innings and 87 pitches (54 strikes). Dorris earned his second save by covering the final 2 2/3, striking out four.

The game ended when right fielder Ramon Laureano threw Yairo Munoz out at the plate after catching Argenis Raja’s fly ball.

The Hooks (17-19) moved ahead 1-0 when J.D. Davis scored on a passed ball charged to Raga. Davis drew a two-out walk and took third on Jon Singleton’s single.

Singleton’s second home run in as many days, a 387-foot shot into the right-field bullpen with Davis at first base, made it 3-0 through six. Davis reached on a throwing error charged to third baseman Jordan Tarsovich.

RockHounds starter James Naile (1-1) exited for Joel Seddon, having booked 5 2/3 innings, an earned run, five hits, two walks, and four strikeouts.

Midland (20-16) threatened with one-out Max Schrock and Munoz singles off Freeman during the seventh, but Dorris slammed the door by whiffing Raga and Tarsovich.

Corpus Christi then touched Seddon for a run, Garrett Stubbs’ two-out single scoring Bryan Muniz, who took first when struck by a pitch.

Hooks center fielder Drew Ferguson has an 11-game hitting streak.

The Hooks depart Monday for San Antonio and the start of an eight-day, eight-game road trip. The team returns Tuesday, May 23, vs. Springfield.

