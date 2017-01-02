Depite Sharp Shooting, Turnovers Cost Lady Islanders First Conference Win

THIBADOUX, LA. (ISLANDERS ATHLETICS( - Despite shooting a near season-high 45.8-percent from the field on Monday night, the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi women's basketball team could not overcome 21 turnovers in a 74-54 loss at Nicholls.

For the second straight game, the Islanders (4-9, 0-2) fell victim to an opponent's hot shooting from behind the arc, as the Colonels (4-9, 1-1) connected on 12 3-pointers.

"I didn't think that we covered the 3-point line very well tonight," head coach Royce Chadwick said. "I thought we started the game with a lot of energy in the first half, but we didn't respond well when they made a couple of shots. We aren't tough enough right now to fight through that and keep our composure. We need to be more resilient and battle through the lulls in a game."

The Blue and Green held an early advantage in the first quarter with a trio of makes from downtown in opening seven minutes, but Nicholls closed out the half on a 20-10 run. The Islanders kept the contest close by shooting just shy of 50-percent from the field and assisting on half of its makes through 20 minutes.

Nicholls opened the second half on a 19-4 run, eventually growing its lead to 16, before A&M-Corpus Christi was able to respond. Dae Dae Evans sparked a 15-5 streak for the Blue and Green to close out the third and cut the deficit to 10, but Nicholls responded in kind with four 3-pointers in the final frame to seal the win.

Camesha Davis fell just two rebounds shy of her sixth double-double of the season, finishing with a team-high 10 points. Brittany Mbamalu extended her streak of games with a 3-pointer to seven with a pair of makes in the first half and Evans recorded a career-high eight points.

Taking advantage of a significant height edge, the Blue and Green pounded the paint scoring 30 points in the lane, the third-highest total this year, and won the rebounding battle 29-24.

Nicholls was led by Tia Charles' 20 points on 6-of-7 from behind the arc, as five Colonels scored in double figures.

A&M-Corpus Christi will wrap up its month-long road swing on Thursday at Stephen F. Austin at 7 p.m. The Islanders Digital Network will carry the audio broadcast, while the video stream will be on ESPN3.

