Experienced Flour Bluff Softball Team Ready To Make It Past Region Final

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) - The Flour Bluff Hornets softball team is looking to get past the Region Final barrier after falling in the fifth round for the second straight year.



The Hornets were swept by districr rival Gregory-Portland, whom the Hornets had to watch make the 5A championship game.



The Flour Bluff players and coaches wish that opportunity would've been theirs, but it's serving as extra motivation for what's shaping up to be a monster district in 30-5A once again.



The Hornets will be a part of the eleven team district 30-5A. Every team will play each other once in the regular season. The top four teams make the playoffs. There are no zones in 30-5A softball.

