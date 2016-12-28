KIII
Flour Bluff Falls To South San in Calallen Tournament Quaterfinals

Flour Bluff 40, South San 49

December 28, 2016

CORPUS CHRISTI - CALALLEN (KIII SPORTS) - Flour Bluff went point-for-point with South San in the first half, but the Bobcats pulled away in the second half to beat the Hornets 49-40 in the Calallen Christmas Classic quarterfinals.

South San advances to play Antonian, Thursday at 1pm in Calallen's A gym. 

West Oso plays Alvin Thursday at 1pm in Calallen's B gym in the other semifinal. The championship game will be played Thursday at 5:30pm in the A gym. 

 


