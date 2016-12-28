CORPUS CHRISTI - CALALLEN (KIII SPORTS) - Flour Bluff went point-for-point with South San in the first half, but the Bobcats pulled away in the second half to beat the Hornets 49-40 in the Calallen Christmas Classic quarterfinals.
South San advances to play Antonian, Thursday at 1pm in Calallen's A gym.
West Oso plays Alvin Thursday at 1pm in Calallen's B gym in the other semifinal. The championship game will be played Thursday at 5:30pm in the A gym.
Flour Bluff Falls To South San in Calallen Tournament Quaterfinals
Flour Bluff 40, South San 49
KIII 10:47 PM. CST December 28, 2016
CORPUS CHRISTI - CALALLEN (KIII SPORTS) - Flour Bluff went point-for-point with South San in the first half, but the Bobcats pulled away in the second half to beat the Hornets 49-40 in the Calallen Christmas Classic quarterfinals.
More Stories
-
New regulations that could impact your finances in 2017Dec 28, 2016, 1:29 p.m.
-
Local teen decorates every page of a Bible as gift…Dec 29, 2016, 12:19 p.m.
-
Dive teams conduct search for Breanna Wood based on tipDec 29, 2016, 11:42 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs