Flour Bluff Falls To South San in Calallen Tournament Quaterfinals

CORPUS CHRISTI - CALALLEN (KIII SPORTS) - Flour Bluff went point-for-point with South San in the first half, but the Bobcats pulled away in the second half to beat the Hornets 49-40 in the Calallen Christmas Classic quarterfinals.



South San advances to play Antonian, Thursday at 1pm in Calallen's A gym.



West Oso plays Alvin Thursday at 1pm in Calallen's B gym in the other semifinal. The championship game will be played Thursday at 5:30pm in the A gym.



