Flour Bluff Fielding a Young Hornets Team in 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) - The Flour Bluff Hornets are coming off the best season in school history, but if they want to repeat that success, the Hornets are going to have to do it with almost an entirely new roster.



The Hornets graduated 12 seniors from the team that reached the region semifinals for the first time in program history. Now Head Coach Ron Weikum must figure out a new lineup and pitching staff in non-district and tournament games before starting a brutal 30-5A South Zone schedule that includes preseason state-ranked opponents King, Moody and Carroll.

