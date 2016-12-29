ODEM (KIII SPORTS) - Odem lost to District 29-3A rival Goliad 39-24 in the championship of their own tournament.
The game was tied 13-13 at halftime thanks to Janelle Mendez's floater with seconds remaining in the second quarter.
Goliad Beats Odem In Owls' Tournament Championship
Goliad 39, Odem 24
KIII 9:05 PM. CST December 29, 2016
