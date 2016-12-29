KIII
Goliad Beats Odem In Owls' Tournament Championship

Goliad 39, Odem 24

KIII 9:05 PM. CST December 29, 2016

ODEM (KIII SPORTS) - Odem lost to District 29-3A rival Goliad 39-24 in the championship of their own tournament. 

The game was tied 13-13 at halftime thanks to Janelle Mendez's floater with seconds remaining in the second quarter. 

 


