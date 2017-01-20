Gregory Portland LadyCats Return To Diamond After State Run

PORTLAND (KIII SPORTS) - Softball practice got underway today, and the G-P LadyCats are looking to get that first state tile after coming a few runs short last year.



G-P returns a majority of starters from last year's team that fell to Birdville 8-7 in the 5A State Title game.



Now the LadyCats are back hungrier than ever, as they look to once against come out on top of a loaded district 30-5A and make another run to Austin.



The softball season officially starts Monday, February 13th.

(© 2017 KIII)