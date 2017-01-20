Gregory Portland LadyCats Return To Diamond After State Run

PORTLAND (KIII SPORTS) - Softball practice got underway today, and the G-P LadyCats are looking to get that first state tile after coming a few runs short last year.
G-P returns a majority of starters from last year's team that fell to Birdville 8-7 in the 5A State Title game.
Now the LadyCats are back hungrier than ever, as they look to once against come out on top of a loaded district 30-5A and make another run to Austin.
The softball season officially starts Monday, February 13th.
(© 2017 KIII)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs