Gregory Portland LadyCats Return To Diamond After State Run

KIII 6:39 PM. CST January 20, 2017

PORTLAND (KIII SPORTS) - Softball practice got underway today, and the G-P LadyCats are looking to get that first state tile after coming a few runs short last year. 

G-P returns a majority of starters from last year's team that fell to Birdville 8-7 in the 5A State Title game. 

Now the LadyCats are back hungrier than ever, as they look to once against come out on top of a loaded district 30-5A and make another run to Austin. 

The softball season officially starts Monday, February 13th. 

