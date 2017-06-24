1967 4A State Baseball Champion King Mustangs Honored

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) - The 1967 4A State champion King Mustangs were honored by the Corpus Christi Hooks on the 50th anniversary of their win.



The '67 Mustangs won the first UIL State Championship in the history of the Corpus Christi Independent School District.



Twelve members of the team and coaching staff returned to Corpus Christi for a pregame ceremony before the Hooks played the Frisco Roughriders.

