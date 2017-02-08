KIII
Close

Alice Looking to Get Back into Playoff Picture

The Coyotes haven't been to the postseason since 2013, but look to return under new coach Rene Chavez.

Chris Thomasson, KIII 11:10 PM. CST February 08, 2017

ALICE (KIII SPORTS) - The Alice Coyotes have a three-year playoff drought they're looking to end with a new man at the helm.

The Coyotes brought in former King Mustangs assistant Rene Chavez to lead a program that hasn't reached the postseason since 2013. To end that drought Alice is going to at least have to crack the top three in the 30-5A North Zone and win a pre-playoff series against a quality South Zone team.

Alice opens its season against Sinton at Whataburger Field on Monday, February 20th.

(© 2017 KIII)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories