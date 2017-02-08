Alice Looking to Get Back into Playoff Picture

ALICE (KIII SPORTS) - The Alice Coyotes have a three-year playoff drought they're looking to end with a new man at the helm.



The Coyotes brought in former King Mustangs assistant Rene Chavez to lead a program that hasn't reached the postseason since 2013. To end that drought Alice is going to at least have to crack the top three in the 30-5A North Zone and win a pre-playoff series against a quality South Zone team.



Alice opens its season against Sinton at Whataburger Field on Monday, February 20th.

(© 2017 KIII)