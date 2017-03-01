Annapolis Christian Sends Boys and Girls Teams to State

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) - Flour Bluff wasn't the only one getting a sendoff Wednesday as both the Annapolis Christian Academy boys and girls' basketball teams are state bound as well.

Both teams qualified for the TCAL state tournament for the second straight year and were thrown a school-wide pep rally. The Warriors' boys and girls would have to win three games in three days to bring home a title, but both say it's a goal that would do wonders for the school.

All of the first round games will be at Universal City in the San Antonio area Thursday. The Annapolis boys will play Pasadena Faith Christian at 11:30 AM, with the girls set to hit the court at 1 PM against College Station.

The Corpus Christi WINGS girls also made the tournament and will play at 2:30 PM.

