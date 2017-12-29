Close Aransas Pass defeats Calallen in the Calallen Christmas Classic Aransas Pass boys basketball won the championship game of the consolation bracket in the Calallen Christmas Classic with the 67-42 win over Calallen. Travis Green, KIII 11:14 PM. CST December 29, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Aransas Pass boys basketball won the championship game of the consolation bracket in the Calallen Christmas Classic with the 67-42 win over Calallen. © 2017 KIII-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Woman sentenced for posing as nurse Man killed in head-on collision One arrested in Alice drug raid Robstown residents embrace mascot Employee fired after phone found hidden Man killed in fall from grain storage tank Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas Blitz Week 5 - Segment 1 Opening statements heard in murder trial Bill's Forecast More Stories 'I have a rotting corpse inside of me' | 'Pump… Mar 23, 2017, 4:01 p.m. Top 3News stories of 2017 make national headlines Dec 29, 2017, 10:20 p.m. 14-year-old football player passes away, Coach speaks out Dec 29, 2017, 10:05 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs