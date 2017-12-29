KIII
Aransas Pass defeats Calallen in the Calallen Christmas Classic

Aransas Pass boys basketball won the championship game of the consolation bracket in the Calallen Christmas Classic with the 67-42 win over Calallen.

Travis Green, KIII 11:14 PM. CST December 29, 2017

