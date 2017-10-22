Close Athlete of the Week nominations are open Travis Green and Chris Thomasson, KIII 11:09 PM. CDT October 22, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII-TV) - Who should be our "Athlete of the Week"? Nominate your athlete of the week by clicking on the link below. ATHLETE OF THE WEEK © 2017 KIII-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Woman sentenced for posing as nurse Man killed in head-on collision One arrested in Alice drug raid Robstown residents embrace mascot Employee fired after phone found hidden Man killed in fall from grain storage tank Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas Blitz Week 5 - Segment 1 Opening statements heard in murder trial Bill's Forecast More Stories Local high school bands perform at Texas Jazz Fest Oct 22, 2017, 7:10 p.m. Local cab company warns against unmarked cars Oct 22, 2017, 11:28 p.m. Oil and tar washes up on local beaches after barge fire Oct 22, 2017, 6:54 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs