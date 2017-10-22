KIII
Athlete of the Week nominations are open

Travis Green and Chris Thomasson, KIII 11:09 PM. CDT October 22, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII-TV) - Who should be our "Athlete of the Week"? Nominate your athlete of the week by clicking on the link below.

 

ATHLETE OF THE WEEK

