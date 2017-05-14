Athlete of the Week: Carroll's Hannah Mayo

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) - Our Athlete of the Week is the "Nolan Ryan" of Texas high school softball.



Carroll's Hannah Mayo, who in the span of a week, threw two no-hitters, a perfect game, and a one-hitter.



The Texas A&M bound hurler now has eleven career no-hitters, and has thrown two perfect games this year.



She topped it off by striking out her 1,000th batter Saturday against Mercedes.



Diagnosed with diabetes a few years ago, she battles through it to become the best in the area at what she does. She keeps it light with her teammates as the leader, leading their pregame dance routine, and leading the team into the Region Semifinals of the Class 5A playoffs.



