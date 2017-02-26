Athlete of the Week: Flour Bluff's Hayle Campbell

SAN ANTONIO (KIII SPORTS) - The Athlete of the Week is the sharp-shooting sophomore that filled up the stat sheet during Flour Bluff's run to state.



Hayle Campbell was the leading scorer for the Hornets in both Regional Tournament games with ten points in the semifinals and 25 in the double-overtime thriller in the region final.



The stud sophomore personifies a young roster for Flour Bluff. Half of the Hornets' varsity roster is underclassmen, playing beyond her years to bring the Bluff back to state for the first time in 37 years.

We accept public submissions for Athlete of the Week. You can submit by clicking here filling out the form. Finalists are announced on Tuesday, and voting is open until Friday.



(© 2017 KIII)