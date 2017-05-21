Athlete of the Week: Tuloso-Midway's Jordyn Torre

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) - Our Athlete of the Week has had an extremely busy school year.



Tuloso-Midway freshman Jordyn Torre just wrapped up her first softball season, ran at the state track meet, and went to the state volleyball tournament.



Torre was one of six freshmen on the Cherokees softball team, and was one of the top hitters on the squad.



She was also the anchor on the school's 4x400 relay team that made it to state and broke a school record.



Torre was also a member of the first Cherokees' volleyball team to ever make it to the state tournament.



