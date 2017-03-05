Athlete of the Week: Veterans Memorial's Makai Brown

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) - Our Athlete of the Week is Veterans Memorial forward Makai Brown.



Brown scored the buzzer-beating, game-winning shot in the Region Semifinals to upset #13 Austin LBJ. Tied at 48, he bounced the ball off glass and in to give the Eagles a 50-48 win.



The junior is one of ten underclassmen that will return to the Eagles next year.



