Athlete of the Week: Veterans Memorial's Peyton Smith

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) - Peyton Smith played a huge part in bringing Veterans Memorial High School its first basketball district championship in school history.



Smith, a senior, scored a game high 21 points against Miller in the 30-5A championship game this week, including a clutch 3-pointer that turned a slim three point lead into six at the end of the game.



He helped the Eagles win 12 straight games en route to a South Zone and overall district championship.



You can see Smith and the Eagles in their first ever boys' basketball playoff game Tuesday at 6pm against Floresville in Beeville.

