Sinton's Marlee Serrano - Athlete of the Week

Sinton's Marlee Serrano placed first in the 100, 200, 400, the triple jump, and the long jump in the 4A Region IV Track Meet at Javelina Stadium, seting a school record in the long jump and beating three personal records.



Serrano now heads to the state meet in Austin, where she places second in the 400 meter dash last year.



She also beat the Sinton, Ingleside, and Beeville boys' JV track teams in the 100 and 200 in a practice meet.





