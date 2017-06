BEEVILLE (KIII SPORTS) - Beeville second baseman Jessalynn Burkett was named to the Class 4A All State Tournament team by the UIL.



Burkett was the only Lady Trojan to make the team. Beeville lost to Krum in the state semifinals.



The sophomore was two-for-three with a double in Thursday's 9-0 loss.

