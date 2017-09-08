KIII
Close

Blitz Band of the Week: Odem Owls

The Odem Owls were the big winners of the Friday Night Sports Blitz Band of the Week!

Travis Green, KIII 7:01 PM. CDT September 08, 2017

ODEM (KIII SPORTS) - The Odem Owls were the big winners of the Friday Night Sports Blitz Band of the Week!

Kiii Sports Reporter Travis Green was at their pep rally Friday to announce their big win.

© 2017 KIII-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories