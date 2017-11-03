Blitz Band of the Week: The Alice Coyotes

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A celebration got underway Friday as Alice High School celebrated their latest win -- their band was voted this week's Blitz Band of the Week!
Kiii Sports Reporter Travis Green was at their pep rally Friday to present them with their Band of the Week banner.
