Blitz Band of the Week: The Orange Grove Bulldogs

Travis Green, KIII 6:32 PM. CDT September 22, 2017

ORANGE GROVE (KIII SPORTS) - Week 4 of the high school football season continues Friday, and that means plenty of pep rallies to kick off the Friday Night Lights.

But first, Kiii Sports Reporter Travis Green was in Orange Grove to present the Bulldogs band with their Blitz Band of the Week banner!

