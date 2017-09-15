Close Robstown High School wins Blitz Band of the Week This week's Blitz Band of the Week goes to Robstown High School! Travis Green, KIII 7:10 PM. CDT September 15, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST ROBSTOWN (KIII SPORTS) - This week's Blitz Band of the Week goes to Robstown High School!3Sports Reporter Travis Green attended their pep rally Friday to present them with their official Band of the Week banner. © 2017 KIII-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Port A Family Gets Home A fresh start for family who lost home to Hurricane Harvey 8 people dead in shooting at Plano home Baby shower a surprise for family WTLV Live Video Witness heard up to 40 shots in Plano killings Blitz Week 2 - Part I 8 killed in Plano shooting Country artist donate to Coastal Bend areas impacted by Harvey Blitz Week 2 - Part 3 More Stories Friday Night Sports Blitz - Week 3 Scores and Live Stream Sep 15, 2017, 4:16 p.m. Team Depot, Operation Blessing combine efforts to… Sep 15, 2017, 6:51 p.m. Suicide Prevention Symposium held at Del Mar College Sep 15, 2017, 7:21 p.m.
