Cantu Brothers Cite Family Tradition As Reason For Choosing Tarleton State

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) - It's a South Texas farewell for the Cantu brothers who will soon be leaving the Coastal Bend for Tarleton State.



Big brother Michael will be transferring from UT for his senior season, a move that will be made better by being joined by brother Marcus who recently committed to play for the Texans out of Division II.



Both will be continuing the family legacy of their father, Moody athletic coordinator and head football coach Mike, who played at Tarleton and graduated in the early 1990's, before being inducted in to the Texans' hall of fame in 2001.



