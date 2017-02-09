KIII
Carroll Girls Claim 30-5A Basketball Title over Ray

The Lady Tigers dominated the second half en route to a 52-31 win over the Lady Texans after leading by just six at the break.

Chris Thomasson, KIII 10:52 PM. CST February 09, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) - The Carroll Lady Tigers claimed the first inter-zone district championship basketball game in the Coastal Bend, topping Ray 52-31 for the 30-5A crown Thursday night at King High School.

The Tigers lead by just six at the half 23-17, but exploded in the second half to claim the top seed out of the district. The North Zone winner Ray falls to the two-seed heading into the playoffs next week.

