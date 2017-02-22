Carroll Ready to Make Run at Region Tourney

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) - The Carroll Tigers are on to the girls region tournament thanks to a buzzer beater from senior Bianca Flores. The Tigers trailed Veterans Memorial by a point when Flores unloaded the game-winner to send the Tigers to the region semis.

Leti Canales' bunch is looking to continue the roll they've been on since winning a stacked District 30-5A. Canales says her Tigers will be ready for the big stage Friday in San Antonio, but they've got their sights set even higher: a berth at state.

