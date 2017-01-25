KIII
Carroll Softball Looking For Deep Run in Class 5A

The Tigers are hoping their two Division I players Hannah Mayo and Olga Zamarripa will help lead them to a run at state in 2017.

Chris Thomasson, KIII 10:57 PM. CST January 25, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) - The Carroll Tigers had the school's best softball run in 13 years last season, a run that culminated in a region semis appearance.
 
Now the Tigers are looking to build off that and do some more damage after dropping down to Class 5A and the jam-packed District 30.
 
Helping the Tigers' case is their stud pitcher Hannah Mayo, who's set to become a Texas A&M Aggie next year. Combine that with future Texas Tech Red Raider Olga Zamarripa and the tigers have the pieces to make a run at state.
 

