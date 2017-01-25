Carroll Softball Looking For Deep Run in Class 5A

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) - The Carroll Tigers had the school's best softball run in 13 years last season, a run that culminated in a region semis appearance.

Now the Tigers are looking to build off that and do some more damage after dropping down to Class 5A and the jam-packed District 30.

Helping the Tigers' case is their stud pitcher Hannah Mayo, who's set to become a Texas A&M Aggie next year. Combine that with future Texas Tech Red Raider Olga Zamarripa and the tigers have the pieces to make a run at state.

