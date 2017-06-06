Fans gather to send off Sinton Pirates baseball team to state competition

SINTON (KIII NEWS) - Fans and family members gathered at Sinton High School Wednesday morning for a special sendoff as the Sinton Pirates baseball team returns to the state competition for the second time in four years.
Sinton will play Waco Robinson at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Disch-Faulk Field on the University of Texas campus. The winner of that game will play in the 4A championship at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
