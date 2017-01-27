Fight Breaks Out Between Calallen and T-M Players, Fans

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) - A fight broke out at a local basketball game Friday night for the second time in under a week, this time involving players as well as fans of rivals Calallen and Tuloso-Midway.



The Calallen boys were hosting the Warriors in what was a contentious game in the second quarter when a hard foul was committed by the Wildcats. The Warriors' player then shoved his Calallen counterpart, inciting a mini-fight between the two teams.



It's unclear from the video sent to 3Sports whether there were any punches thrown or not, but parents and students of both teams also came onto the court, albeit appearing to mostly help break up the fight.



Security eventually separated everyone and cleared the gym. The game was postponed indefinitely, and no word yet on when it will be resumed.



3Sports talked with outgoing Tuloso-Midway Athletic Director Brian Boone, who gave us this statement:



"We'll look at the video and all the evidence and launch a school investigation. We'll work with the Calallen administration and come up with a plan for any discipline."



Boone also added that any discipline for the parents and students that ran out onto the court will likely be assessed by the schools as well.



Earlier this week, several fans at the Veterans Memorial-King boys basketball game were ejected and pepper sprayed by police.

(© 2017 KIII)