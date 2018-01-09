KIII
Flour Bluff boy's basketball tops Moody in zone opener

The Flour Bluff Hornets boy's basketball team opened up zone play how they wanted with a 77-68 win over Moody.

Travis Green, KIII 11:18 PM. CST January 09, 2018

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII-TV) - The Flour Bluff Hornets boy's basketball team opened up zone play with a 77-68 win over Moody.

