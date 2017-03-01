CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) - The Flour Bluff Lady Hornets got their official state sendoff Wednesday, with the girls getting paraded through the school district on their way to San Antonio.

The Hornets' sendoff began at the high school with a bunch of the athletes lining up as the girls loaded up on the bus. They then headed down Waldren Road and through the school district as the elementary and junior high kids got to see a state-bound girls basketball team for the first time in 37 years.

Flour Bluff will face second-ranked Mansfield Timberview in the 5A State Semifinal Thursday at 8:30 PM at the Alamodome. 3Sports will be on hand and will have complete coverage.

