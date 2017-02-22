Flour Bluff Makes Improbable Return to Region Tourney

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) - The Flour Bluff Lady Hornets have pulled off an improbable return to the 5A Region Tournament despite losing eight seniors from last year's team.

The Hornets ended up finishing third in District 30-5A but came up just a game short of forcing a tiebreaker with zone and eventual district champ Carroll, whom the Hornets beat one out of two earlier this season.

The Bluff players say that while they lost a good group from last year, it was that experience coming off the bench in that playoff run that had them prepared to get back there this season.

