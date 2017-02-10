Flour Bluff, Veterans Memorial Girls Claim Final Playoff Spots

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) - The final two playoff spots from District 30-5A were determined Friday with the first ever girls' interzone playoff games in the Coastal Bend.



Flour Bluff took care of business on its home court and beat Tuloso-Midway 54-30 to earn the 3-seed out of 30-5A. The Lady Hornets will face San Antonio Harlandale in the bi-district round next week.



The Veterans Memorial Lady Eagles made it two-for-two for the South Zone teams with a 55-31 victory over the Alice Coyotes. The Eagles will face top-seeded San Antonio Southside next week.

