Rockport set for first post-Harvey home game

ROCKPORT (KIII NEWS) - It's a big Friday night for Rockport-Fulton High School as their football team hosts their first home game since Hurricane Harvey hit less than two months ago.

Kiii Sports Reporter Travis Green was in Rockport Friday with coverage of the Pirates' official home opener!

