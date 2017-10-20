KIII
Rockport set for first post-Harvey home game

It's a big Friday night for Rockport-Fulton High School as their football team hosts their first home game since Hurricane Harvey hit less than two months ago.

Travis Green, KIII 5:31 PM. CDT October 20, 2017

Kiii Sports Reporter Travis Green was in Rockport Friday with coverage of the Pirates' official home opener!

