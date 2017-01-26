Former Super Bowl Champ Gresham Speaks at Ray Banquet

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) - Former Seattle Seahawk and Ray Texan Clint Gresham was in town tonight speaking to the Ray players at their football banquet.

3Sports caught up with the Super Bowl 48 champ before the banquet to talk about his career and the message to the kids. Gresham is currently a free agent after spending six years with the Seahawks including two Super Bowl appearances. He says his keynote speech to the Texans was about not worrying about the end result, but rather focusing on the work and the process to achieve their ultimate dream.

Gresham has a book coming out later this year about a lot of the football and life philosophies he learned under Seattle coach Pete Carroll.

