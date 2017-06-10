Four Coastal Bend Players Named All-State By Texas High School Baseball Coaches' Association

AUSTIN (KIII SPORTS) - Four local players have been named second team all-state by the Texas High School Baseball Coaches' Association.



Sinton's Jonathan Carrillo was named to the team as an outfielder. He had two hits in the Pirates' state semifinal loss to Robinson, and closed out the final game against Robstown on the mound.



Two players from district 31-3A were named to the team.



Falfurrias' Royce Carrera made the list. He pitched a gem in the Jersey's final game against Georgetown Gateway Prep, but was honored as an outfielder.



Bishop's Nic Hernandez was honored as a pitcher, after finishing with an ERA under one in the regular season.



The lone 2A player was Agua Dulce first baseman Randal Garcia.

