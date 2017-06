KINGSVILLE (KIII SPORTS) - Four Santa Gertrudis Academy softball players were named to the 3A All State Tournament team by the UIL.



Second baseman Ali Salinas, shortstop Alyssa Gonzalez, third baseman Jackie De Los Santos, and pitcher Saidi Castillo (utility player).



All four will return to the Lady Lions next year, as they are all underclassmen.

